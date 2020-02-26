You Can't Play In Europe With This Attitude - Kotoko Chairman To Players

Listen to article

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kame Kyei has slammed players following the exit from the MTN FA Cup.

After their elimination in the Round of 64 of the competition on Sunday the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, a crisis meeting was held on Monday.

In an audio recording leaked from Kyei’s “crisis meeting” with the coaching and playing staff of the club, an audibly infuriated Kwame Kyei was heard telling the players and coaches to walk away and stop embarrassing him if they felt they could not do the job.

“I don’t care dissolving the entire team. I can dissolve the whole team, sack all of you and start afresh. I don’t mind. This club is not a useless club. It is a team with history. This stupid and village attitude is the reason you cannot play in Europe,” Kwame Kyei began his inquest.

"You cannot play in Europe with this attitude.

“Camarat (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn’t even have 100 cedis to give to his players. He buys porridge and they all share to eat. That’s their only motivation to play.

“You all here are paid so well, more than in any club. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourselves professionals,” he said.

“I won't’ sit down and let you lose so that someone will come and insult me. I won’t tolerate that.

“Look at the way they booed you (players) after the game; like thieves. And you were happy.

“From the coach to the players; if any of you is not ready to play for Kotoko, you can leave. I will reconstitute the team,” Kwame Kyei said before reportedly storming out of the meeting.

Apart from being out of the MTN FA Cup, Kotoko are also down in 5th position in the league, having lost 3 games and will host Bechem United on Friday in the matchday 12 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.