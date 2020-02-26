Five Black Bombers In Semi Finals At Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal

Listen to article

Five members of the Black Bombers including female boxer Dr Ornella Sathoud have reached the semi-finals stage of the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Sensational featherweight, Samuel Tackie won in the 52 – 57kg category, Jessie Lartey demolished his opponent in style in the welterweight division, while Sulemanu Tetteh, the skipper of the Black Bombers won in the flyweight division,

SWAG Amateur Boxers of the Year 2019, Shakul Samed also sailed through to the best four, unlike Anani Kutsuke, the super heavyweight who lost (1-4) to his opponent.

Abdul Omar Wahid who fought in the lightweight division was declared (5-0) loser against his opponent, Jonas Jonas from Namibia.

The road to Tokyo 2020 which began on February 20, ends on February 29 at the Dakar Arena.

Coach of the Black Bombers, Dr Ofori Asare believes his team is the best on the continent and expressed sadness over the defeat of experienced Wahid Omar who is a member of the Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC) in Accra, Ghana.