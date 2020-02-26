CL: Griezmann Secures First-Leg Draw For Barcelona At Napoli

Barcelona grabbed an away goal as they came from behind to draw against Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy.

Dries Mertens curled in from 18 yards in the first half to become Napoli's joint top scorer of all-time, level with Marek Hamsik on 121 goals.

But Barcelona equalised after 57 minutes when Antoine Griezmann scored from Nelson Semedo's low cross.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men as Arturo Vidal was sent off late on.

In the 89th minute, he fouled Fabian Ruiz, but then, after the Napoli man reacted, Vidal pushed his head into the midfielder's face and was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

The return match takes place at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, 18 March, although the Spanish La Liga leaders will also be without suspended midfielder Sergio Busquets as he picked up his third booking of this season's tournament.

It came early in the second half when, with a foot raised, he caught Mertens, who limped off and had to be replaced shortly afterwards.

Barcelona had an injury worry of their own as centre-half Gerard Pique hobbled off in added time at the end of the match with an ankle injury.

Napoli had chances to go into the second leg in Spain with the lead but visiting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made two fine saves, denying Lorenzo Insigne and then Jose Callejon.

"They didn't hurt us, they tickled us," said Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso. "It went wrong in one moment and they punished us."

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne added: "We could have won, so we're a bit disappointed. It was emotional to face players like [Lionel] Messi."