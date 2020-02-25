Referee Daniel Laryea, 3 Other Ghanaians To Officiate Cape Verde-Rwanda AFCON Qualifier

Listen to article

Four Ghanaian referees have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officiate the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Cape Verde and Rwanda in Praia.

Highly-rated Referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea leads the contingent as the center referee and will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant 1), Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant 2) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Reserve referee).

Match Commissioner for the Match is Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania.

The Group F encounter will be played at Cidade de Praia on March 25, 2020, and will kick off at 16:00GMT.