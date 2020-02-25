CAF Appoints Senegalese Officials To Ghana’s AFCON Qualifiers Against Sudan By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo LISTEN 4 HOURS AGO The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Senegalese Match officials to take charge of Ghana’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan. Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal will be the referee for the encounter scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.He will be ably assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba(Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure(Assistant 2) and Daouda Gueye (fourth official).Meanwhile, Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday 27 March 2020 Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
