Kurt Okraku Has Disappointed Us - Kofi Manu

Astute football administrator, Kofi Manu has expressed his disappointment at Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku reiterating he has disappointed the football fraternity.

Mr Okraku has made the headlines for the wrong reason after claiming he cannot work his enemies as FA president.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman in an interview with Joy FM last week that he cannot work with people who do not believe in his leadership regardless of their worth of experience and knowledge about the game.

Mr Okraku was asked what led to the resignation of erstwhile Acting Head of Communications for the GFA Tamimu Issah.

And, experienced football administrator Kofi Manu has lashed out at the GFA president cautioning not to forget how they brought him to power.

“Has Kurt Okraku forgotten the skirmishes and the work we put in on the eve of the elections? I always say that we don’t have bad leaders but we have bad advisors. It is an unfortunate statement so the Kurt Okraku I know should come out and apologise to the football fraternity. This is not a partisan political forum. This is an association. So when members vote for you to become the leader you don’t look at the other candidates as your enemies,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“Kurt should know that he is just a lucky person because at the time we were struggling he was not part of the process. So if he has come and he is enjoying he shouldn’t behave the way he is behaving. It is just unfortunate. Palmer was disqualified. So all Palmer supporters we had to mobilise and thought that between Kurt and George Kurt would be a better leader based on some utterances of George Afriyie during the campaign time

“So when people decide to give you that support and you treat them like this it's problematic. He is aware that he couldn’t have won without us. I have respected George Afriyie today for the statement he has released. That is the sign of a matured leader. We have all been let down by Kurt Okraku,” he concluded.

Okraku assumed office as Ghana FA President on November 17, 2019, after emerging winner of the GFA Presidential elections with his closest rival George Afriyie conceding defeat at the end of the second round.