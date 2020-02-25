ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
25.02.2020 Football News

GPL: Asante Kotoko, Bechem United To Be Played On Friday Night In Accra

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko will play their Ghana Premier League Matchday 12 game against Bechem at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 28 at 7pm.

This decision was taken after the National Sports Authority approved the Club’s request to play their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium due to the closure of Baba Yara Stadium for renovations.

The GFA’s Competitions Department accepted the Asante Kotoko's request upon receipt of the NSA’s approval.

All stakeholders have been duly informed about the date and venue for the match accordingly.
