Angry Dr Kwame Kyei Slams Kotoko Players; Walks Out During Crisis Meeting

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei walked out of a crisis meeting with the playing body and the technical team of Asante Kotoko on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors are going through a mini-crisis having suffered back to back defeats: 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the league and a 1-2 loss against Asokwa Deportivo which saw them off the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

On Monday, Dr Kyei met Kotoko the players and technical team members which had club CEO George Amoako, General Manager Nana Coker and Operations Manager Perusha present.

“Why can't you win matches? Do I owe? If you can't play the club then tell me?” Angry Dr. Kyei quizzed.

However, none of the players uttered a word.

Dr. Kyei after speaking what was on his heart walked out of the meeting.

However, a grapevine source has told us the players are yet to be paid their last three winning bonuses.

Kotoko will be playing the remainder of the Ghana Premier League games at the Accra Sports Stadium, following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to pave way for renovation.

They will take on Bechem United over the upcoming weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 12.