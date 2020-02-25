National Juvenile And Youth Boxing Team Inaugurated

The Ghana Boxing Authority and Ghana Boxing Federation jointly held a ceremony on Saturday 22nd February, this year to inaugurate the national juvenile and youth boxing team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The program was chaired by Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, Professor Omotayo, Mr Divine Eli-Cophie, Mr Frank Appiah, Ms Drusilla Asante, Mr Charles Quartey and other supportive individuals in the capacity to ensure the development of boxers and boxing as a sporting discipline in Ghana.

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning touched on many things including nurturing, training, conditioning, education, psychology physiology and nutrition of the boxers.

He revealed that the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo was once a juvenile boxer and has maintained an interest in the same manner as to ensure the development of the sport. He also hinted on the president's intentions of awarding scholarships to prominent young boxers who excel both in the classroom and in the training gyms. This is key to motivate the members to hold high esteem their tuition in class and gym.

He briefed on the strategic planning and activities that the GBA a GBF has adopted in the dispensation of the long and shorter-term objective s.

Professor Omotayo also highlighted the need for boxers to stay in school and pursue higher education parallel to the boxing career which in the long run may have enormous influences on the profession as a boxer. He shared with the new boxers about how psychological awareness can impact the boxing tournament. And challenge them to engage in brainstorming and mind developing workouts.

The coaches were also not left out of the discourse. They were described as the inevitable players in the sport and forge stronger relationships with the boxers. They also play a very significant role in the growth and development of the boxer. Series of Workshops have been lined up for the year to ensure that they receive International criterion on coaching and be able to acquire International standards certification in order to promote their own personal experience across the world.

The GBF president, Mr. George Lamptey provided more insight into the activities of the federation and couldn't hide his excitement about the occasion. He said the ceremony is a great way to start with a newer generation of boxers who are rapidly conquering new grounds and exhibiting tremendous talent on the way to the championship. He hopes the objectives of this ceremony will be realized soon enough and appealed for more sponsor support and engagement.

He also lamented on their usual challenges of funding and inadequate logistics.

He applauded the GOC and other benevolent individuals who has been a great arm of help in the Black Bombers’ participation in the ongoing Boxing Road to Olympic 2020 African qualifications.

Mr. Charles Quartey, Founder and head coach at Charles Quartey Boxing Gym in Accra took the boxers through warming up to the amusement of the media representatives, where they displayed skill, talent and Physics.