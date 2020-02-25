Mixed Blessing For Ghana Female Boxing At Dakar

Listen to article

Ghana's female boxer, Faruza Osman lost to Elizabeth Akinyi of Kenya in women's welterweight at the Tokyo 2020 qualification tournament in Dakar, Senegal earlier today.

The young Ghanaian, a recruit of the Ghana Armed Forced who was making her debut at an international competition, lost 0-5.

It was very clear that she lacked experience, but she was marvelous to be watched as she never gave up easily and fought hard till the final rounds.

However, American based boxer, Ornella Sauthod proved too strong for Doreen Nissali of Uganda, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight to hand the Ghanaian victory in the women's middleweight tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Africa qualifiers ongoing in Dakar, Senegal.