Ghana's Taekwondo Star Eunice Omolara Adedapo Fails To Qualify For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Ghana's Eunice Omolara Adedapo was not able to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as she lost to World ranked Number 11, Laraaj Nada of Morocco who was also no. 1 seeded athlete at the qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco yesterday, Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Eunice (5th seed) was a win away after going past Gosaye Tsebaot of Ethiopia (4th seed) in the quarterfinal stage of the female -57Kg.

Hard-working Eunice Omolara Adedapo won her quarterfinal fight against Gosaye Tsebaot of Ethiopia 19-15, but could not march Laaraj Nada of Morocco in the Semis of the female-57Kg Category.

A win could have landed Ghana a ticket to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

She was defeated in the bronze fight by Nigerian Chinazum Nwosu (2nd seed) as Laaraj Nada & 3rd seed Tekiath Youssuf of Niger qualified to Tokyo.

Her colleague Emmanuel Kofi Turkson will battle Oumarou Saidou Namata of Niger in the quarter-finals before facing either Seye Ibrahima of Senegal or Badawy Ahmed of Egypt in the Semis at Rabat today.

Meanwhile, Ghana's two Para Athletes, Adizatu Shaban and Emmanuel Kofi Turkson will compete today.

The two becomes Ghana's hopes for qualification to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Ghana's Para Athlete Adizatu Shaban has been paired with Khalaf Shamal of Egypt in the Women -58Kg category for a straight Semifinals at Rabat today.

A win gets her a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.