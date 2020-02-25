Victorien Adebayor: 6 European Clubs Express Interest To Sign Inter Allies Star Man

A total of 6 European clubs are interested in the signing of Inter Allies poster boy Victorien Adebayor, a club statement confirmed on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The Niger import has been in superb form for the Capelli Boys and has light up the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season with his showboating and goal-scoring prowess.

After finding the back of the net 11 times for Inter Allies and also contributing 5 assists, he has drawn all the attention in the domestic league and is said to be a transfer target of some of the top clubs in the West African Country.

In a statement from his club signed by Vice-president Delali Senaye, they have revealed that they have no intention of selling Victorien Adebayor to a Ghanaian club.

According to the club, they are considering 6 offers from European clubs in addition to offers from teams in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from UAE and One (1) from Saudi Arabia. Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club”, the Inter Allies statement read.

Adebayor remains the best player in the Ghana Premier League after Match Week 11 as he tops the chart for the top-scorers [11] as well as the chart for the most assists [5].