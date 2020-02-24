Legon Cities FC Coach Delighted With MTN FA Cup Triumph Over Inter Allies

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has expressed his delight after guiding his side to defeat Inter Allies 3-0 in the Round of 64 of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.

Nicknamed the Royals, the rebranded Wa All Stars club locked horns with the Capelli Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier this afternoon to battle for progression to the Round of 32 of the domestic cup competition.

At the end of a pulsating encounter, Legon Cities FC cruised to a massive 3-0 win courtesy a goal from Latif Abubakar as well as a brace from Ebenezer Nii Addy in added time.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Goran Barjaktarevic savored the results while stressing that it was good to score three unanswered goals for the first time in all competitions in the ongoing 2019/2020 season.

“We are very excited as you can see. To score three unanswered goals against Inter Allies is quite remarkable. I won't say we dominated but we played very well and managed to hold them and progress."

"It's always a joy as a coach when you see what you practice on the training pitch happen in games”, the German tactician said.

Up next for the side, they will go head to head against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League. They will hope to show a similar form to ensure they bag 3 points to improve their standings on the league table.