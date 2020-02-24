MTN FA Cup: Legon Cities FC Progress To Round Of 32 After Beating Inter Allies 3-0

Legon Cities FC has progressed to the Round of 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after earning a 3-0 win against Inter Allies FC on Monday afternoon.

The competition which is known for providing excitement entered its Round of 64 stage this weekend with most of the matches played on Sunday. Amongst the reaming matches played today, the Royals locked horns with the Capelli Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After starting off on a good note, Legon Cities FC took the lead on the 7th minute through Latif Abubakari. The midfielder who captained the side for the afternoon sent a good strike into the back of the net straight from a free-kick.

Inter Allies came in strong after that goal but all efforts to restore parity before the first half break failed to produce results.

Despite an improved performance in the second half, the Tema-based side still failed to get on the scoresheet with the defense of Legon Cities FC standing firm to protect their lead.

Two goals in added time from Ebenezer Nii Addy sealed the win for Legon Cities FC who have now advanced to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup Competition.