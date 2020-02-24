MTN FA CUP Round Of 64: King Faisal Record 6-0 Victory Against Thunderbolt FC

Ghanaian top-flight side Kumasi King Faisal has recorded a big 6-0 win against Thunderbolt FC today to progress from the Round of 64 of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.

In a Match played at the Gyamfi Park in Bekwai, Alhaji Grusah’s army proved too strong for the lower division side despite the team’s struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Following a convincing performance throughout the 90 minutes, Mustapha Mohammed and Baba Yahaya netted a goal each while Kwame Peprah and Ibrahim Osman bagged a brace to complete the resounding win.

The triumph sees King Faisal advancing to the Round of 32 of the MTN Cup competition.

The Obuasi-based side will hope the result gives them confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park next weekend.