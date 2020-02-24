MTN FA CUP Round Of 64: King Faisal Record 6-0 Victory Against Thunderbolt FC By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghanaian top-flight side Kumasi King Faisal has recorded a big 6-0 win against Thunderbolt FC today to progress from the Round of 64 of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition. In a Match played at the Gyamfi Park in Bekwai, Alhaji Grusah’s army proved too strong for the lower division side despite the team’s struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.Following a convincing performance throughout the 90 minutes, Mustapha Mohammed and Baba Yahaya netted a goal each while Kwame Peprah and Ibrahim Osman bagged a brace to complete the resounding win.The triumph sees King Faisal advancing to the Round of 32 of the MTN Cup competition.The Obuasi-based side will hope the result gives them confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park next weekend. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
