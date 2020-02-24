Ayew Wants Swansea Teammates To Stay Focused Ahead Of Fulham Clash

Ghanaian attacker Andre Dede Ayew has charged his Swansea City teammates to remain focused and get ready for their midweek encounter against Fulham in the English Championship.

The Swans had endured a difficult spell in the last couple of weeks but finally managed to end a five-match winless run on Saturday as they defeated Huddersfield Town 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

In a post on Instagram after the crucial win, Andre Ayew who scored the first goal for Swansea City shared his delight while stressing on the importance of the 3 points.

“Three points. Needed these points at home. Feels good to be back on the scoresheet”, the Black Stars captain said.

He further added, “Great teamwork. Jack army was unbelievable!! Wednesday coming quick. Let's get ready”.

Swansea is expected to take on Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A win for Ayew and his teammates will give them a boost in their quest to move into the play-off zone on the standings of the English Championship.