Inter Allies Issue Final Warning To GPL Clubs To Stay Away From Adebayor

Inter Allies Football Club has issued a final warning to all Ghana Premier League clubs to stay away from in-form attacker Victorien Adebayor.

The Niger import who has been the best player for the Capelli Boys and one of the standout players in the domestic top-flight is reportedly a transfer target of several clubs in the West African country.

On Monday, February 24, 2020, news of Hearts of Oak being close to completing a deal to sign Victorien Adebayor spread like wildfire with almost every online portal carrying the story.

In a statement from Inter Allies on the back of the development, they have warned any club in talks with the forward to stay away and allow him to enjoy his football.

A statement signed by club vice-president Delali Senaye said: “It has come to our notice, that some Ghanaian Premier League Clubs and their agents are unlawfully inducing our Forward Victorien Adebayor contrary to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players”.

“We shall report any further attempt by the said Clubs to the Players Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

“Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from UAE and One (1) from Saudi Arabia. Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club.

“We advise that our forward be left alone to enjoy his football career.

“By this release, the said Clubs have been put on notice and assigned final warning”, the statement concluded.