Hearts of Oak Target Winning Double This Season

Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom says his is targeting winning double to appease their fans after an 11-year jinx.

The Phobians are yet to win a trophy since 2009 after clinching the Ghana Premier League.

They progressed to the Round of 32 of this season's MTN FA Cup competition after defeating Danbort FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After the clash, Edward Nii Odoom said his outfit his bent of the winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.

"I'm happy with the victory and more so with the goals since we've had difficulties in finding the back of the net in recent games."

"It's a very difficult game, In, FA Cup matches there are no walkovers until you finish the game."

"This year is a year we want to win something to appease our supporters. We are playing in the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup so we want to win both Cups this year."

Frederick Ansah Botchway who join the Phobians during the transfer window and opened his account in Sunday's win against Danbort says he won't be carried away after breaking his duck.

"I'm very happy and it's not a new thing. Where I play I am supposed to join the attack and score more goals so I don't think I have to be swollen-headed by the goal."