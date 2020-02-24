Footballer Sacked After Betting On His Own Team's Matches

Listen to article

Chippenham Town footballer Karnell Chambers has had his contract terminated after he placed bets on matches including those involving his own club.

A spokesman for Chippenham Town said: "Karnell's contract with the club has been terminated with immediate effect.

"After consideration of the facts provided by the FA and interviewing Karnell, the board decided that placing bets on Chippenham Town games in which he participated, left the Board and Management Team with a complete lack of trust and confidence in the player and as such amounted to gross misconduct.

"Whilst the FA are yet to make their decision on the matter, the club fully upholds the FA stance on not permitting players or club officials to place bets on football games, especially ones where they could influence the result of the game."

Chambers was originally suspended by the club while an investigation was launched.

The forward joined Chippenham in March 2018

He last scored on January 4 in a 3-2 defeat to Tonbridge Angels.