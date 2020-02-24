Asante Kotoko Supporters Humiliates Players After MTN FA Cup Exit [VIDEO]

Supporters of Asante Kotoko booed the playing body following their shocking exit from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The defending champions failed to make it to the Round of 32 after losing 2:1 in the Round of 64 to Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo.

Richard Arthur broke the deadlock for the Porcupine Warriors but Godfred Abban and Ransford Owusu Frimpong scored for the away side to progress to the next phase of the competition.

After the game, the angry supporters of Kotoko converged behind the team’s bus and booed the players.

The commitment level of the player were questioned by the supporters and demanded they must be sold out.

Kotoko have suffered two straight defeat in their last two games and are hoping to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.