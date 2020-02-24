Asantye Kotoko Fan Left Stranded After FA Cup Defeat To Asokwa Deportivo [PHOTOS]

An ardent Asante Kotoko fan was left stranded at on Sunday following their 2:1 defeat to Asokwa Deportivo in the Round of 64 matches of the MTN FA Cup at the Obuasi Len Stadium.

Richard Arthur put the Porcupines in front in the 33rd minute of Sunday's fixture but Godfred Abban hit back with the equaliser for Deportivo on the stroke of half-time.

Twenty minutes after the break, Ransford Owusu Frimpong registered the match-winner to send his side into the last 32.

The fan who was spotted painted in all white and red was left sad and speechless following their shocking elimination.

It was the second straight loss for Kotoko, having succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to return to winning ways on Sunday against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 12 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.