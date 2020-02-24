MTN FA Cup: Kotoko Fans Descend On Players After Losing To Asokwa Deportivo [VIDEO]

Some disappointed supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko descended on players of the club on Sunday afternoon after they lost 2-1 to Asokwa Deportivo in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the club was in action against the lower division side at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in a Round of 64 encounter as they commenced their quest to defend the title.

In a tough matchup that saw Asante Kotoko taking the lead through Richard Arthur, a brace from David Cudjoe handed Asokwa Deportivo a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

As players of the losers tried to board the team bus to make the trip back to Kumasi, they were met with hooting and insults from some of their supporters.

In a video posted on YouTube by ANDYDOTCOM TV, aggrieved Asante Kotoko fans are heard descending on some players at the club they believe are not performing well.

Though they additionally show solidarity to some players they opine are playing well, it is obvious supporters of the Reds are not taking the bowing out of this season’s MTN FA Cup lightly.

Watch the video below.

