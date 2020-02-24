Akatsi South MP Promotes Football In His Community

Listen to article

On Sunday 23rd February 2020, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency organized a football match between Aktsi All-Stars and Likpe FC, the Heroes at the WAFA Sports Stadium in Sogakorpe ahead the ongoing MTN FA Cup.

The match was also meant among other things to promote the game of football in the constituency.

At the end of the 90 minutes of play, Likpe FC won with 4 goals to 5 on penalties after a 1 : 1 draw.

Likpe FC are also through to the round of 32 of the ongoing MTN FA cup.

The MP in a speech expressed his happiness and commended the two teams.

"I am happy to be here myself in Sogakorpe, Wafa Sports Stadium to visit "my team and our team", the Akatsi All Stars and to give them the necessary morale and material support, he said when briefing the media. I am very grateful to the NDC Constituency Treasurer Mr. Solomon Adoteivi and all others for taking the lead here to ensure morale was very high at the beginning of the match and all the previous ones and I am now here to ensure the high morale is maintained till we win," he added.

He continued, 'I know thousands at home are all praying for the success of the team, we are all full of expectations and we believe that with God on our side we will send the joy home," he Said.

The MP was not too worried about the outcome of the match but rather he was more than ready to fulfill all his obligations to see the team go higher as one of the means for youth development in his Constituency.