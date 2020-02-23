Maxwell Konadu Fails To Show Up For Post Match Interview with After Kotoko Lose To Asokwa Deportivo

Listen to article

Coach Maxwell Konadu failed to show up for the post-match interview after his team lost 2-1 against Division one side Asokwa Deportivo in the MTN FA Cup round of 64.

The regional derby was played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium due to the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovation.

David Cudjoe's brace secured the three points for Deportivo after the Porcupines took the lead in the first half of the game through Richard Authur.

Maxwell Konadu then chose not to fulfil his post-match media duties as no member of Kotoko's staff spoke to the press.

Multiple reports suggest that Mr Konadu headed for the team bus immediately after full-time, with pressure beginning to mount over his team.

Kotoko lost their last game in Ghana Premier league against Aduana in the mysterious 10-men starting the game for both sides.