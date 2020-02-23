PL: Fernandes Gets Off The Mark As Man Utd Beat Watford To Go Fifth

Bruno Fernandes' first Manchester United goal set his new club on their way to a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford and into fifth in the Premier League.

Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon, converted a 42nd-minute penalty after he had been taken out by Watford keeper Ben Foster.

The goal ended a 236-minute wait for a United home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.

Anthony Martial scored an excellent second on Sunday after Watford's Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up. Mason Greenwood, 18, lashed home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time to complete United's scoring.

Fernandes told the BBC it was a dream to score at Old Trafford. "This is the day every player wants to have. I feel lucky to score," the Portuguese midfielder said.

"Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games, it's what I want to do, it's what I need to do."

After beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, it was only the third time this season that United had won successive Premier League games.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now moved into the top five, Watford remain second from bottom.