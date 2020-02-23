PL: Aubameyang Double Helps Arsenal Overcome Stubborn Everton

Mikel Arteta's encouraging rebuilding job at Arsenal continued with a thrilling victory over a stubborn Everton, a result that could have a big say in the race for European football next season.

The Spaniard had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang largely to thank for the outcome after the striker scored twice, including the winner - taking his personal goals tally to 19 for the season and an impressive 60 in 95 games for the Gunners.

The see-saw game could not have got off to a worse start for Arteta's side, though, as their shambolic defending allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to overhead kick, Everton, into the lead following a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick after just 49 seconds.

But the Gunners slowly wrestled control of the game away from the visitors, with Eddie Nketiah side-footing a volley home to draw them level from early substitute Bukayo Saka's superb left-wing cross before Aubameyang slotted them into the lead.

Their progress was again checked when Richarlison capitalised on yet more defensive frailty to poke Everton level just before half-time, but Aubameyang headed the home side back ahead 26 seconds after the break.

Everton had chances to get at least a point, but Calvert-Lewin saw a cross agonisingly elude his slide before firing straight at Leno from close range.

The win means Arsenal remain unbeaten in 2020 and gives them back-to-back league victories for the first time since the opening two matches of the campaign.

Should Manchester City's Champions League ban be upheld, eighth place in the Premier League could be enough to qualify for the Europa League, and the top five could be good enough for Europe's premier club competition. The Gunners are now just two points off Wolves in eighth and four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Everton, who have European aspirations of their own following a run of five games unbeaten prior to this, are 11th but still in the mix, a point worse off than the Gunners.