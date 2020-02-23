Kotoko Booted Out Of MTN FA Cup After Losing 2-1 To Asokwa Deportivo

Ghana Premier League record champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been booted out of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after losing 2-1 to lower division side Asokwa Deportivo.

The Porcupine Warriors, the defending champions of the competition went into today’s match with the Division One League side as the favorites tipped to eventually advance to the next stage.

At the end of the Round of 64 clash played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, however, the ‘Obiaa ny3 obiaa’ competition has proven why it bears that name.

An evenly-matched encounter in the first half produced two goals with Kotoko scoring first through Richard Arthur on the 33rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball.

Later, Asokwa Deportivo drew level on the brink of halftime courtesy an equalizer from attacker David Cudjoe. The forward will later go on to get his second to complete his brace to ensure his team emerged victorious at the end of the 90 minutes.

In respect to today’s result, Deportivo has sailed through to the Round of 32 while Asante Kotoko crash out disappointingly.