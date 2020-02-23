MTN FA CUP: Danbort 0-2 Hearts Of Oak – Phobians Advance To Round Of 32

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has advanced to the Round of 32 of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after posting a convincing 2-0 win against Danbort FC.

The Phobians were in action against the Lower Division side in a Round of 64 encounter honoured at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A strong team fielded by Hearts of Oak interim coach Edward Nii Odoom started the match with the right intent as they pushed for a first goal right after the blast of the first-half whistle.

After 25 minutes of action, the Rainbow lads had their noses in front courtesy a strike from midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway. He smashed an unstoppable effort into the back of the net after he was set up by Michelle Sarpong on the edge of Danbort’s 18-yard box.

Later in the second half, Hearts of Oak continued their dominance as they kept the home team at bay and in their shelves. On the hour mark, Joseph Esso took advantage of a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper as he found the back of the net to hand his team a two-goal cushion.

From there on, it was all about time management as the Phobians cruised to a 2-0 victory to propel them to the Round of 32 of this season's MTN FA Cup competition.