By Wires LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
La Liga: Levante Stun Madrid As Zidane Suffers Hazard Injury Blow
José Luis Morales hit a 79th-minute winner as Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Levante at Ciudad de Valencia in La Liga.
The result leaves Madrid two points adrift of table toppers Barcelona who beat Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day.
Morales’ strike, a goal-of-the-season contender, came just moments after Eden Hazard had left the field of play injured.
The Belgian has just returned from a long injury lay-off and his latest injury could not have come at a worst time with fixtures against Manchester City and Barcelona coming in the next week.