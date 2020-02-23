ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
23.02.2020 Football News

La Liga: Levante Stun Madrid As Zidane Suffers Hazard Injury Blow

By Wires
José Luis Morales hit a 79th-minute winner as Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Levante at Ciudad de Valencia in La Liga.

The result leaves Madrid two points adrift of table toppers Barcelona who beat Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day.

Morales’ strike, a goal-of-the-season contender, came just moments after Eden Hazard had left the field of play injured.

The Belgian has just returned from a long injury lay-off and his latest injury could not have come at a worst time with fixtures against Manchester City and Barcelona coming in the next week.
