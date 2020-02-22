Shafiu Mumuni Is Heading To CFR Cluj - Agent Confirms By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Agent of Shafiu Mumuni John Viola has confirmed that the striker move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj is almost a done deal, Sportsworldghana.com has reportedreported.The striker has been in negotiations with the club and John Viola says, the Black Stars B captain could seal a deal in the coming hours.Mumuni watched CFR Cluj’s Europa League game on Thursday at the Stadium Dr. Constatin Radulescu.The 24-year old has not played for the Miners this season as he forces his way out of the club.The Glasgow-born Fifa agent, talks between the two parties have been positive and Mumuni could undergo medicals next week before putting pen to paper to sign the deal. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Shafiu Mumuni Is Heading To CFR Cluj - Agent Confirms
Agent of Shafiu Mumuni John Viola has confirmed that the striker move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj is almost a done deal, Sportsworldghana.com has reportedreported.
The striker has been in negotiations with the club and John Viola says, the Black Stars B captain could seal a deal in the coming hours.
Mumuni watched CFR Cluj’s Europa League game on Thursday at the Stadium Dr. Constatin Radulescu.
The 24-year old has not played for the Miners this season as he forces his way out of the club.
The Glasgow-born Fifa agent, talks between the two parties have been positive and Mumuni could undergo medicals next week before putting pen to paper to sign the deal.