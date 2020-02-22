Shafiu Mumuni Is Heading To CFR Cluj - Agent Confirms

Agent of Shafiu Mumuni John Viola has confirmed that the striker move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj is almost a done deal, Sportsworldghana.com has reportedreported.

The striker has been in negotiations with the club and John Viola says, the Black Stars B captain could seal a deal in the coming hours.

Mumuni watched CFR Cluj’s Europa League game on Thursday at the Stadium Dr. Constatin Radulescu.

The 24-year old has not played for the Miners this season as he forces his way out of the club.

The Glasgow-born Fifa agent, talks between the two parties have been positive and Mumuni could undergo medicals next week before putting pen to paper to sign the deal.