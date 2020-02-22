I Would Like To Stay At Atletico Madrid Until The Club Want Me Leave – Thomas Partey

Ghana international Thomas Partey has expressed his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid for life amid reports linking him with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Partey has been a key cog of Diego Simeone’s side this term, playing 22 league games and scoring two goals.

His impressed performances for Los Rojiblancos have seen him linked with a move to several clubs in Europe.

The 26-year-old was instrumental as he helped his side beat defending UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie at home on Tuesday.

“I feel good, with confidence, when I am in good shape the team notices,” Thomas told The One Party (via OneFootball).

“Simeone is like a teacher, as a father to the players, it helps us a lot. Atlético is like my home, the place where I want to always be, it’s like my family. I hope to stay in the club, I would like to retire here, but you never know what can happen. I want to stay here until the club doesn’t love me,” he added.