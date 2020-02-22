Jordan Ayew Enjoys 90 Minutes For Crystal Palace In 1-0 Win Against Newcastle

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew lasted 90 minutes for his Crystal Palace team today as he helped them to post a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Selhurst Park.

The two English Premier League sides locked horns earlier in the afternoon in a Match Week 27 fixture to look for 3 points to better their respective positions on the standings of the division.

On the matchday, Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew was started as part of a front 3 deployed by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. Just as expected, the Ghanaian who has been in fine form since the season started worked his socks off to ensure the team carried the day.

Dutch international Patrick van Aanholt curled in a brilliant free kick from distance on the 44th minute which eventually handed the Eagles the win against the Magpies.

Despites efforst by the away team to draw level in the second half, a well-organized Palace side stood strong to cruise to an important win. Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game where he put in a lot of work.