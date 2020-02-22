Ashgold Sign Striker Nana Opoku To Replace Shafiu Mumuni

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League club Obuasi Ashanti Gold has wrapped up the signing of striker Nana Opoku as a replacement for Shafiu Mumuni who is close to permanently leaving the club.

The captain of the side who has contributed to most of the team’s goals in the last couple of years is currently in Romania where he is set to seal a transfer to CFR Cluj.

In a bid to bring in a replacement for Shafiu, the management of Ashanti Gold has completed the signing of Nana Opoku.

The former Berekum Arsenals forward is joining the camp of the Elephants from Qatari side Al Markhiya.

Nana Opoku, 27, has inked a 6-month loan deal with Ashanti Gold but will have an option to extend at the end of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Now sitting top of the League table Ashgold will be expected the new striker gets in the goals to help in their quest to win the title at the end of the campaign.