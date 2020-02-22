Wahid Wins Ghana’s Third Bout At Olympic Qualifiers

Listen to article

Ghana's Omar Abdul Wahid scored an unanimous points victory over Kenya's Joseph Shigali at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

According to reports reaching Yours Truly, the stocky Kenyan put up a gutsy show, but the experienced Ghanaian's ring generalship won him the fight as he poked at the Kenyan with his jabs and timely combinations against the flat-footed Kenyan cop.

Before, Ghana national boxing team, the Black Bombers captain, Sulemanu Tetteh has qualified for the Quarter Final stage of the Men's Flyweight (-52) Category at the 2020 Olympics qualification at the Dakar Boxing Arena after outclassing his Egyptian opponent Mostapha Mohammed.

Sulemanu, skipper of the Black Bombers gave Ghana a very good start as the team targets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Middleweight Abubakar Kwesi Quartey also beat his opponent Mohammed Ahmed from Somalia.