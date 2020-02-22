Kate Agyeman Targets Tokyo 2020 Qualification

Listen to article

Kate Agyeman, the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games 100m women’s champion with a time of 11:86secs has confidently disclosed her ambition and desire to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to represent her motherland, Ghana.

Kate, a student at University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale who has won the Ghana's Faster Human in 2016 and again in 2018 told Yours Truly that she is capable and can make it because she is preparing big time and taking her training very serious.

According to Kate, her dream now is to qualify to Tokyo 2020 to make herself, family and the entire nation proud.

She is working hard towards this ambition and wants to make history regards to her profession as an athlete.

Kate has dreams about being an icon and an inspiration to other people and she sees that dream becoming a reality.

“I want to prove a point that females can do sports and do it better. We need support from the government and the corporate Ghana” she concluded.