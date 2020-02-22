GNPC Committed To Supporting Laudable And Progressive Ventures In Sports – Miss Bruce Annan

Miss Cormen Bruce Annan, Corporate Affairs Manager of GNPC who represented Dr K. K. Sarpong, CEO of GNPC at the launch of the 2020 edition of the Ghana Fastest Human said, their outfit is motivated by the principal objective of projects that unearth talents and nurture them to represent Ghana at international competition like the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

GNPC started sponsoring the initiative in 2014 and Ms Bruce Annan praised Reks Brobbey, the brain behind the initiative, for being a passionate person and a man of integrity in what he engages in.

Ms Bruce Annan was hopeful more athletes would qualify to the quadrennial biggest sporting event which currently has only Joseph Amoah qualifying alongside some disables athletes for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Brobbey, the inventor of the Ghana Fastest Human project, expressed appreciation to his team who are working tirelessly to the success of the project.

Brobbey, an Olympian who represented Ghana at the 1984 Games said, the concept was his biggest achievement in life and that, he has been able to hold the fort for seven consecutive times.

“We are encouraged by the results that this project has achieved so far, and we are committed to working towards ensuring that this year’s event makes it more memorable. And to our sponsors, led by GNPC, we say ‘Thank you.”

The Life Patron and Chairperson of GFH, Nana Nagai Kasa VIII, the Paramount Chief of Agomenda believe the Brobbey’s initiative will grow and succeed adding that Ghana can win ten medals and beyond at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Anslem Ray Sowah, the Managing Director of Ghana Commercial Bank, called for the support of the Ghana Fastest Human saying, Ghana can win gold at the Olympic Games like they did at the 1954 Commonwealth Games.

He wished the athletes well in this year’s competition which begins on Saturday, February 29 in Tamale.

Dr Owusu Ansah, special advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports commended Reks Brobbey and sponsors for their work done saying “Ghana’s Fastest Human is an enviable project and the Minister is proud. This can help athletes in the future.”

He promised that the ministry will support the initiative by providing scientific methods in selecting the top athletes to represent the nation.

The maiden edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project was held in 2013. The championship has produced many talents, some of who have represented and won medals for the country at the international level.

The annual championships are held across the country, with the regions grouped into zones. The first of the 2020 Championship will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale on February 29, the second meet on Saturday, March 14 in Cape Coast, followed by the Accra Open on Saturday, May 23 at the University of Ghana with the grand finale scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Saturday, June 20.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the 2020 Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Ghana’s Fastest Human.

The launch which came off at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium saw prominent personalities including the former Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Mustapha, Mr Yoofi Grant of the GIPC, Mr Rex Danquah and Justice Brobbey present.

Nana Bediatuo Asante commended the GNPC, the headline sponsor, and the other sponsors of the annual national sprint championship, which is in its 7th year.

He pledged the government’s continued support for the project, which is a successful example of a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, with the national oil company as Headline and Clothing sponsor.

At the end of the competition, the best sprinters are put on a one-year residential training programme.

Six young budding student-athletes have been named to join the 2019/ 2020 GNPC Speedsters Club.

They are Abdul Rasheed Samini from the Ashanti region, Grace Obuor of the University of Ghana, Latifa Ali of the University of Cape Coast, Edwin Gadayi also of the University of Cape Coast, Kate Agyeman of the UDS and Afaxoe Harry Remember of the Iowa Central University in the USA.