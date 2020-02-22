Three Elected Onto Volta Regional Football Executive Council

Listen to article

The much anticipated Regional Executive Council election was held on Thursday, 20th February 2020 in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

A total of 32 eligible delegates from the regional Division Two (2) Clubs took part in the election that sought to complete the membership for the regional executive council.

Three out of the six candidates who showed interest and stood up for the election polled 28, 22 and 19 votes respectively.

The regional executive council is one of football’s highest decision-making body in the region.

It comprises representatives from Division 2 and 3, Coaches, Women Football, Referees and Juvenile respectively.

Thursday's event also witnessed the swearing in of the nine(9) newly elected District Chairmen, whose election took place a week ago.

The Volta region now awaits the first meeting of the Executive Council, where a possible announcement of a vice chairman to be elected would be made.

Unlike in previous administration where regional chairmen and the President of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA) have the power to appoint their vice, the new statutes of the GFA states that the position will now be vyed for through the ballot.

However the regional Division 2 League is scheduled to kickoff on March 20, 2020.

Below are results theis the polls.

Mark Selorm Coffie (NADM) 28 votes (elected)

Hamza Mutala (Bebeto FC) 22 votes (elected)

Wisdom Bakah (Narita FC) 19 Votes (elected)

Richard Owusu Paintsil (Shining Stars) 8 votes

Alex Ahazie (Voradep) 7 Votes

Mathew Dowli Kadu(Agbozume United) 4 votes