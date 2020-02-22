Kurt Okraku Committing To Many Mistakes - Kofi Manu

Ghana Football Association (GFA) former Executive Committee member, Kofi Manu has opined that Kurt Okraku is committing too many mistakes after taking charge as the leader of the country’s football governing body.

According to the controversial Ghanaian football administrator, the Ghana FA boss has committed a number of blunders since his assumption into office after winning the election.

“I think that Kurt is committing too many blunders within his 3 months in office. I always say and will repeat that in this world, we don't have bad leaders but have bad advisers surrounding leaders, very bad ones.

“A little football that we are playing in the 11th week, we haven't paid referees, match commissioners, and within your 3 months space you are employing over 5 people to the secretariat, where is the money to make payment for them?”, Kofi Manu said in an interview with Light FM.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has through a communique on Friday evening announced that it has appointed Henry Asante Twum as its new Director of Communications.