Great Olympics Sack Assistant Coach

Accra Great Olympics have sacked assistant coach, Seth Hoffman.

The former Hearts of Oak trainer joined the Wonder club as deputy to coach Prince George Koffie.

Hoffman was made caretaker following the former’s resignation over a physical assault by a club fan after their home defeat to WAFA SC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. He was in charge for three games – from match-day 8-10.

A termination letter signed by CEO Oluboi Commodore stated: “We regret to inform you that your services with the club are no longer required.”

“Your contract with the club is therefore terminated with immediate effect.

“Please contact the undersigned for your one month salary in lieu of this notice.

“Please be reminded to return all clubs’ materials and equipment in your custody to the undersigned before the salary payment.

“We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

Great Olympics, days ago, employed Annor Walker as new head coach.

Hoffman’s axing gives way to the new boss to recommend the appointment of a deputy of his choice.