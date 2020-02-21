GFA Capo Kurt Okraku Leads Delegation To Osu Mantse’s Palace

The President of the Ghana Football Association Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku has visited the Paramount Chief of Osu Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI on Friday, February 21 at his Palace.

The GFA president in the company of Mr. Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo, Greater Accra RFA Chairman Samuel Aboabire, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante and other football officials, called on the Osu Mantse as part of the president's visitation to key personalities and institutions in the country to garner support for Ghana Football.

Friday’s visit was also to seek the blessings of the overlord of the Osu Traditional Area, where the GFA Secretariat is located.

Welcoming the GFA delegation to his Palace, the Osu Mantse stated that some organizations do not achieve their desired targets because they fail to seek the support of the Chiefs and owners of the land where they are located.

He noted that the GFA president has taken the right step to visit the Osu Traditional Council to seek the Paramountcy’s blessings and support.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, therefore, pledged his support to the new GFA administration and was hopeful that the administration will be successful in its quest to take Ghana Football to its glory days.

“We are here to support you. When you get in touch with us before any assignment or task, we will support with prayers and anything we can offer”.

“Football is dear to the heart of every Ghanaian and we all love football. For sometime game has been engulfed in some negativity which led to most people losing interest in the sport”.

“However the new GFA president and his administration have demonstrated that they have what it takes to take Ghana Football to greatness soon”, the Osu Mantse told the GFA delegation.

In an advice to the GFA, the Osu Mantse called on the GFA to revive Colts football and to ensure that all footballers at the Grassroots level are in school.

GFA President Kurt Okraku thanked the Osu Mantse and his traditional council for the honour done him by granting him an audience in the Palace.

“We always had the intention to visit the Osu Traditional and seek your blessings must our busy work schedule has made difficult for us but today we are glad to finally meet Nii Mantse and your elders.”

“We are here to seek your blessings and to ask for your support as we strive to change the fortunes of Ghana Football”, the GFA President intimated.

On the revival of Juvenile football, the FA president emphasized that his decision to chair the Juvenile Committee is to ensure that Ghana Football is developed at the grassroots level.

The delegation presented customary bottles of drinks to the Traditional Council as an appreciation of the warm reception.

The Osu Mantse in his closing remarks urged the GFA president to see the Palace as his home and pay regular visits as time goes on.

Meanwhile, the GFA president also attended the Funeral of late football administrator and Youth Football lover Henry Aryee who passed early this year.

Source: ghanafa.org