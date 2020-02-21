Aduana Stars Apologize To Maxwell Konadu For Coach W.O Tandoh’s ‘Villager’ Comments

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have rendered an unqualified apology to Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu after he was described as a ‘village coach’ by club’s assistant head coach W.O Tandoh.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM on Thursday on the back of the clash between the two teams on Wednesday, coach Tandoh descended heavily on Coach Maxwell Konadu for deciding to present 10 players in the first half.

“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach who came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana football & new generation of footballers.

“He didn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko deploy such bush tactics in London, Hearts will beat them”, coach Tandoh said.

In a statement from Aduana Stars today, they have described the words by coach Tandoh as distasteful and have hence apologized to all persons.

“Aduana Stars hereby condemn this act in all uncertain terms and render an unqualified apology to the affected persons especially, the coaching fraternity, coach Maxwell Konadu, Asante Kotoko fraternity, and the general public”, the statement read.

It added, “Management has taken the necessary measures to prefer sanctions”.

Read the full statement below.