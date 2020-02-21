Aduana Stars Distance Themselves From W.O Tandoh Comments After Kotoko Win

Aduana Stars have distanced themselves from comments made by their head coach W.O Tandoh about Asante Kotoko SC and Maxwell Konadu.

On matchday 11, the two sides faced off at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in a match which had a lot of controversies.

After winning the game dramatically by a lone goal, W.O Tandoh decided to throw invective at Asante Kotoko and their head coach Maxwell Konadu.

Tandoh was upset at the decision of Kotoko to start the game with 10 men instead of the mandatory 11 players.

“Maxwell Konadu came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana Football and the new generation of footballers. He doesn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko sends these bush tactics to London, Hearts will beat them,” W.O Tandoh told Accra based Angel FM.

After the tirade by W.O Tandoh last night, Evans Oppong in an interview with the Kumasi based Nhyira FM said the comments of their coach was unfortunate and does not reflect that of the club and also apologized to the entire Kotoko fraternity.

“We as Aduana Stars would like to distance ourselves from the comments of coach W. O. Tandoh, it doesn't represent our views, it's his personal view.

"We apologize to Asante Kotoko, to coach Maxwell Konadu, to the Coaches Association and all affected parties.”

The club have also released a statement indicating that they will punish the retired military officer.

Below is the statement