Ibrahim Tanko Tears W.O Tandoh Apart For Labeling Maxwell Konadu As 'Village Coach'

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has condemned the verbal attacks of Aduana Stars head coach W.O. Tandoh on Maxwell Konadu and Asante Kotoko, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.

Tandoh, after guiding his side securing a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday described The Porcupine Warriors as a ‘Village Team.’

It was an interesting spectacle on Wednesday afternoon when Kotoko and Aduana Stars fielded 10 players each in the first half of matchday 11 of the league.

Tandoh in an interview with Accra based Angel FM after the game described the Kotoko side a village club considering how they played.

W.O Tandoh

“Is this village football what they are taking to London? Tandoh quizzed in reference to Kotoko’s Independence Anniversary clash with Hearts of Oak.

“Kotoko came to play superstition and not football because they know we have better players than them,” he continued.

Tandoh aggressively jumped on Maxwell Konadu after he seemed to have finished with Kotoko.

“Maxwell is a national team manager, isn’t it? He is a disgrace to football. Did you see his line up on the paper? He started with players on the bench before those who started the game.

"What is this nonsense for?

However, Tanko took to his official Twitter handle and urged Mr Tandoh to be careful with his utterances.

"Maxwell is not a village coach. Maxwell is one of the best we have in the country. How could you descend so low and make such unprofessional comments about a colleague? The fact that you won the game doesn't guarantee you to call a colleague coach a village coach.

"Don't forget you lost 5-2 to Liberty last weekend. Must Liberty coach call you uncivilized coach?" Coach Ibrahim Tanko condemns W.O. Tandoh's attack on Maxwell Konadu and Kotoko."

However, Aduana Stars have distanced themselves from the comments of the coach.