BREAKING: Aduana Stars Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As New Head Coach

Ghana Premier League defending champions, Aduana Stars have appointed Paa Kwesi Fabin as their new head coach, Modernghana Sports can report.

The Ghanaian giants have been under the guidance of assistant coach W.0 Tandoh since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season. Under his care, the ‘Ogya Boys’ currently sits 2nd on the league standings and just a point behind Ashgold in 1st place after Match Week 11.

Despite coach Tandoh’s impressive performance with the Dormaa-based side, it is understood that the appointment of a head coach has become necessary because he does not have a CAF License A Certificate demanded by the Club Licensing Board.

Earlier today, Aduana Stars have agreed to a two-year contract with Paa Kwesi Fabian to take charge of the club. The former Asante Kotoko gaffer has reportedly been mandated to build on the performance of coach Tandoh to ensure they retain the league title at the end of the season.