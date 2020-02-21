Asante Kotoko Adopt Accra Sports Stadium As New Home Grounds

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the Accra Sports Stadium as their new home grounds for the rest of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

This come following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Authority.

The Porcupine Warriors have been in search of a new playing grounds.

Management of the club were considering the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, the club have finally settled on the Accra Sports Stadium for the rest of the season.

General Manager Nana Akwasi Gyambibi was optimistic that the switch would inure to the advantage of the club as we chase Premier League and FA glories this season.

"The Accra Sports Stadium and our huge support base in Accra have always served us well, and we believe strongly that this time would be indifferent."

"We are looking forward to seeing our fans from in and around the Greater Accra Region fill the stands when we start off with Bechem United next week."

However, work has begun at the Adako Jachie training grounds as the club plan to make the place their permanent home grounds.