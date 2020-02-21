Kotoko Adopt Accra Sports Stadium As Home Venue For Remainder Of GPL Season

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially announced that they have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the remainder of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The record league champions have been forced to vacate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the renovation works that are currently ongoing in preparation for Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

In a stamen on Kotoko’s Twitter page today, they have confirmed that they have decided to use the Accra Sports Stadium for all their remaining home matches in the Ghana Premier League.

“Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season.

“Meanwhile, our FA Cup duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday”, the statement read.

This means that there is going to be more pressure on the Accra Sports Stadium as four clubs [Legon Cities FC, Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies] already use the venue for their home matches.