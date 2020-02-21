ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.02.2020 Football News

Aante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Submit List For Independence Clash In London

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Aante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Submit List For Independence Clash In London
Listen to article

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have each presented their list of players and officials who will be travelling to London for the epic Independence Day clash on March 7th at the Barney Stadium.

Kotoko named a combined list of players and officials numbering 31 while Hearts of Oak also named 30 comprising both players and officials.

List below:

2212020125446-l5gsk8v331-a59e033b-5fde-42df-9193-a8e1d372e76f.jpeg

2212020125446-0g830m4yyt-e0bfcb9a-876f-4578-aa6b-554f0f9f39d9.jpeg
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Galamsey Saga: All Missing Excavators Would Be Brought Back ...
4 hours ago

Galamsey Saga: I've Never Taken Bribe – Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line