GHPL: Asante Kotoko Slammed For Superstition Conduct Against Aduana Stars

Eric Bekoe has slammed his former side, Asante Kotoko for their superstitious beleives in their game against Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the game by a lone goal at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in the match-day 11 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League with Samuel Bioh scoring late for the 'Ogya' lads.

It was a game of bizarre scenes as both clubs fielded 10 players each for the first-half, believing that whichever club was first to put 11 players on the pitch would end up losing.

Kotoko withheld Martin Antwi on the sidelines while Aduana did the same with Farouk Adams.

Their antics briefly delayed kick-off. Both teams, however, each sent 11 players onto the pitch for the second half.

“As a former player of Kotoko, I’m deeply ashamed by what happened and I condemn the act because football has come of age. This incident doesn’t speak well of Ghanaian football in the modern age,” Bekoe, who won the league title and the goal-king award with Kotoko in 2008, told Goal on Thursday.

“Players will use more energy when playing with 10 men as against playing with 11. A big club like Kotoko should not have been involved in such an act. This was purely a trial and error and if Kotoko had won, whoever was behind it would have taken credit for the three points.

“A team may even have money set aside for such spiritual acts when players’ salaries are even unpaid. If ‘juju’ [black magic] plays football, then the boys should not even waste time training. If ‘juju’ works, the ‘juju’ man would not tell a team to go and train well while he prays for victory from his corner. It is of no use.

“Football is a mind game. Are you telling me if Real Madrid are going to play Barcelona, they would say they should go onto the pitch a man short to get a spiritual advantage? This is all nonsense. Football is all tactical. If you do your homework well and get to the field, you’ll have no excuses.”

“I was surprised the coach [Maxwell Konadu] also agreed. And at the end of the day what happened? Kotoko lost! If they fielded 11 men, maybe they could have gotten a draw. When you travel to play for a team abroad, there are certain teams those clubs don’t tolerate.

“When I was at Kotoko, we all depended on hard work because it pays. And even heaven helps those who help themselves. And the player who had to go drop something in the goal net, it’s all nonsense. Your own CEO is a leader or owner of a church and I learnt he has also condemned the act.

“That was also the time the coach should have stood his ground and said ‘no’ to the act. Even if the leadership wanted to do something, they should have done it behind the players. I was so surprised by what transpired yesterday, an unfortunate historic incident.

“It also says a lot about the Kotoko team because the playing body could also have rejected the proposal if they had mature players who could not be manipulated and who believe in hard work and themselves.”

Kotoko reportedly used an unusual and longer travelling route for their journey to Dormaa for spiritual beliefs concerning the match result. This resulted in Kotoko arriving late at the match venue.