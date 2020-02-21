Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko Cautioned For Unsporting Behavior In Dormaa

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has condemned the unsporting activities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park I.

The match-day 11 encounter between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko started off in a very bizarre manner on Wednesday.

The two teams started with 10 players each much to the amazement of the Ghanaian football fans and observers.

However, Mr Okraku says Ghana football does not need bizarre activities as they are imploring stakeholders to help bring the love for Ghana football.

"What happened in Dormaa was crazy I am hoping it will not happen again in Ghana football again," he told Asempa FM.

"I am yet to read the match reports from the officials but this not be entertained and it must be clearly condemned.

"All the 18 Premier League clubs and the 48 Division One clubs have done well in helping to bring the love for our game but above all, I think the league has been super fantastic but we hope the system works perfectly," he added.

The tie was settled by a Samuel Bioh goal in the 89th minute and Konadu, despite the result, was pleased with the output of his players