21.02.2020 Boxing

Bright Start For Black Bombers As Skipper Tetteh Wins Against Egyptian

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana national boxing team, the Black Bombers captain, Sulemanu Tetteh has qualified for the Quarter Final stage of the Men's Flyweight (-52) Category at the 2020 Olympics qualification at the Dakar Boxing Arena after outclassing his Egyptian opponent Mostapha Mohammed.

Sulemanu, skipper of the Black Bombers gave Ghana a very good start as the team targets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Middleweight Abubakar Kwesi Quartey also beat his opponent Mohammed Ahmed from Somalia.
